Football: Poland given new locations for EURO 2020 group matches

Polish national team will play their EURO 2020 group stage matches in Seville, Spain and St. Petersburg, Russia, instead of Bilbao (Spain) and Dublin (Ireland), according to unofficial information, which is soon to be confirmed by the Polish Football Association (PZPN).

The capital of the Republic of Ireland will not be able to allow spectators to watch the matches from the stands due to the ongoing SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic. The requirement for the host cities was set by UEFA some time ago. Meanwhile, Russia is ready to accept up to 50 percent capacity stadiums.

Spain will play their games, including the clash against Poland on June 19, in Seville, not in Bilbao as initially planned. Spanish media previously reported that Bilbao, struggling with an increasing number of the coronavirus cases, could be replaced by another city.

Seville is located 4,500 kilometers away from St. Petersburg

The final decision will be announced on Friday. If Poland plays in Russia and Spain, PZPN will look for a base roughly equi-distant between the countries for the duration of the tournament. Austria, Germany and Switzerland are under consideration.

Poland will face Slovakia in the first match at Euro 2020. The meeting will be held on June 14. Five days later, on June 19, the Polish team will play against Spain. On June 23, they are to take on Sweden.