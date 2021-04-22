Poland spends EUR 22.67 bln in 2020 to tackle virus, support business

Kalbar/TFN

In 2020, Polish government and local government institutions spent a total of PLN 103.25 billion (EUR 22.67 billion) to fight the coronavirus pandemic and support economic sectors affected by the crisis, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Thursday.

GUS said as part of Excessive Deficit Procedures all EU countries are obliged to create a new notification table containing data on actions taken in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“According to preliminary data received for the requirements of notification, expenditures by the government and local government institution sector directed at halting the effects of the Covid-19 state of epidemic and the fight against its effects, as well as the support for entities affected by it, stands at PLN 103.25 billion (EUR 22.67 billion),” GUS wrote.