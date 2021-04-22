Poland is safe: MoD on Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine

“Poland is safe – we have an ever-larger and modern army, we are present in NATO, we have good relations with the United States,” Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak stressed on Thursday in an interview with wPolsce.pl, referring to the tense situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The minister recalled the agreement on enhanced cooperation with the United States signed on August 15 last year. “Relations with the United States concern the permanent presence of US troops in Poland, which is extremely important. US ground forces operating on NATO’s eastern flank are in command from Poland,” he pointed out.

Describing Russia’s policy as aggressive, Mr Blaszczak reiterated that the country’s army entered Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014.

He also noted that Poland was rebuilding its defense capabilities in the east of the country and was buying modern military equipment, adding that, in his opinion, “the best defense shield is to have offensive weapons.” “The idea is to show that we will respond when attacked,” he explained.

In eastern Ukraine, where the ceasefire entered into force in July 2020, an escalation of the conflict is currently observed. Russia is increasing the number of its troops on the border with the country, officially justifying it with military exercises. Ukrainian authorities are constantly monitoring the situation and alerting NATO and international organisations about Russia’s actions.

On Wednesday, President Andrzej Duda called a special briefing on the situation in the east of Ukraine with the participation of the Ministry of National Defense as well as the highest command of the army and services.

The head of the National Security Bureau, Paweł Soloch, emphasised after the meeting that such a concentration of Russian forces has been unknown for years and that the situation in Ukraine is serious.

“We do not agree to a new aggression against this country,” he stressed.