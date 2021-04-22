EU countries agree on technical specifications for vaccination passports

“EU member states have agreed technical specifications for vaccination passports.” European Commission spokesman for digital economy, Johannes Bahrke, announced on Thursday at a press conference in Brussels.

“The representatives of the Member States (…) agreed on guidelines describing the main technical specifications for implementing the vaccination passports system. This is a key step in creating the necessary infrastructure at the EU level,” the spokesman said.

At the same time, Member States are encouraged to implement the necessary technical solutions at the national level. It is extremely important to accelerate the technical implementation work in parallel with the ongoing legislative process to ensure the introduction of digital green certificates across the EU by June 2021, Bahrke announced.

Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market, said that “today is a key milestone for setting up the Digital Green Certificate’s infrastructure at the EU level. These guidelines, adopted unanimously by national experts, show Member States’ commitment and readiness and will provide them with the specifications necessary for a quick implementation.”

“On the Commission’s side, we will be ready by June 1,” he said, adding that “we can ensure that the system will be in place by the summer season. We stand ready to support Member States in their efforts to roll out the necessary technical infrastructure as soon as possible.”