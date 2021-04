Rafał Guz/PAP

The Polish economy contracted by 2.7 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said in a final confirmation of last year’s figures.

In 2019, Poland’s GDP increased by 4.7 percent after 4.5 percent growth in the previous year, GUS said.

However, GUS revised the 2020 general government deficit to 7.0 percent of GDP from 6.9 percent estimated earlier.

The statistics office also reaffirmed Poland’s debt figure at 57.5 percent in 2020.