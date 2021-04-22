Wednesday marks record vaccination count – official

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Wednesday saw a record number of Covid-19 vaccinations with 273,778 completed inoculations, a government official said on Thursday.

Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office and the government commissioner for Poland’s vaccination programme, wrote on Twitter that the Wednesday vaccination count was a record in daily inoculations. He also thanked medical staff involved in the vaccinations.

“Yesterday we had a record number of inoculations – 273,778. Words of appreciation for all involved!,” Dworczyk wrote.

He added that vaccinations in Poland were picking up speed owing to improving vaccine supplies, and appealed to Poles to inoculate themselves against Covid-19.

On Wednesday the government website said that 9,210,419 vaccinations have been carried out in Poland so far. Of this group, 6,868,703 persons have received the first shot of the two-phase AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, 2,341,716 have either received both shots or have taken the single-phase Johnson & Johnson vaccine.