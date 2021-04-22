77 pct of Poles in favor of hybrid work model: study

A study by the consulting company PwC shows that 57 percent of professionally active Poles believe that technologies create more opportunities for employees than threats. For 77 percent of respondents, the ideal work model is a hybrid one.

The “Upskilling Hopes & Fears 2021” study by PwC indicates that 62 percent of Polish employees positively assess their digital competences. However, almost every fifth of them believe that a year ago they did not have sufficient digital skills, and learning them was a big challenge.

In the last 12 months, most employees learned new things while performing their duties at work (48 percent), and 45 percent of respondents participated in free online courses, the study shows.

As reported by the PwC, 57 percent of professionally active Poles believe that technologies create more opportunities for employees than threats. However, many of them admit that automation carries potential risks for some jobs.

The study showed that 86 percent of Polish employees are ready to constantly acquire new skills and even retrain to maintain their professional position.

At the same time, 77 percent of them chose a hybrid model as their ideal future work model. In addition, 9 percent of Polish respondents expect that in the future, fully virtual work performance will become the norm.