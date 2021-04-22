Poland attracts investors despite pandemic says PM

Mateusz Morawiecki/Facebook

Poland is still pulling in foreign investors despite the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister said on Thursday, citing new research.

“Analysts from the Financial Times group – fDi Markets – indicate that in February this year Poland was in third place globally as a recipient of foreign direct investment,” Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook.

He added that the announcements of other projects were a cause for optimism. “Poland stands on the podium as an attractive location to site long-term strategic investments – especially those from the industries of the future,” the prime minister wrote, although not elaborating on what he meant by future industries.

“Investments are the drive wheel of our economy,” the post continued. “Thanks to them we’re returning to the path of growth that we remember from the times before Covid-19.”