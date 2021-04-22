Poland reports 12,762 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, death toll at 694

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland recorded 12,762 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 694 deaths over the past 24h to Thursday morning, against 9,246 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 29,831 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 30,706 recorded the day prior, including 3,229 patients on ventilators, against the total of 4,546 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 252,098 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,380,787 people have recovered.

In all, 9,495,317 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 2,415,993 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.