COVID-19: 12,762 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 12,762 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,731,256 including 286,301 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 287,185 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 694 new fatalities, of which 175 were due to COVID-19 alone and 519 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 64,168.

According to the ministry, 252,098 people are quarantined and 2,380,787 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 286,301 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

A total of 9,495,317 people have been vaccinated so far, including 7,079,324 who have received one dose and 2,415,993 who have been inoculated twice.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 3,229 out of 4,546 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 144,515,208 coronavirus cases, 3,073,891 deaths and 122,712,323 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 32,602,051, India has the second most with 15,930,965 cases and Brazil third with 14,122,795.