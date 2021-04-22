Sales of electric cars double in first quarter: daily

The sales of electric cars in Poland increased by 107 percent in the first three months of this year compared to the same period of 2020, Rzeczpospolita daily has reported.

The newspaper wrote the number of electric cars on Polish roads was close to 22,300 at the end of March, citing data provided by the Polish Association of Alternative Fuels.

“In just the first three months of the year 3,555 e-cars were sold, up 107 percent on the same period of last year,” the daily wrote.

If the government manages to launch a new e-car subsidy programme in the third quarter, the number of passenger and delivery e-vehicles may increase to 40,000 by the end of 2021, according to Rzeczpospolita.

However, a poor charging infrastructure is still a major headwind to the sector’s development, the daily said.