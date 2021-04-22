Putin’s proclamation was distraction from Russia’s internal crisis: official

“The Russian president in his speech wanted to distract the Russians from the country’s internal crisis, as well as from scandals and theft revealed by Alexei Navalny,” Poland’s deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Paweł Jabłoński, said in an interview with the Polish Radio 24.

Mr Jabłoński referred to the proclamation of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, who threatened to retaliate in the event of “harassment” to his country.

“He is capable of anything, but the over the top gestures in international politics are intended to distract Russians from the country’s internal crisis and economic problems, as well as from scandals and theft revealed by Alexei Navalny,” the deputy Foreign Minister said.

He added that although Russia is a much weaker country today than it used to be, it must be remembered that it remains unpredictable and has the means to provoke armed conflicts or commit killings.

“I believe that looking at what was happening in Belarus, Vladimir Putin got very scared. Alexander Lukashenka had the nation so enslaved that no one believed the protests in the country would continue for so long. The Russian president fears that similar protests may arise in his country,” Mr Jabłoński pointed out.