Law and Justice still a clear leader in latest poll

If the parliamentary elections were to be held next Sunday, Law and Justice (PiS) would come in first even if the ruling United Right coalition members were to run separately, according to a poll by the Pollster Research Institute for Thursday’s “Super Express” (SE).

The latest survey shows that as many as 35.77 percent of respondents would vote for Law and Justice. Szymon Hołownia’s Poland 2050 would come in second with 21.91 percent of the votes. 17.34 percent of respondents would vote for the Civic Coalition (KO) and 10.08 for the Left (Lewica). In turn, 8.64 percent would vote for the Confederation, and Polish People’s Party (PSL) with 5.14 percent would be the last party to make it into the parliament.

The results would have changed slightly, if the parties making up the ruling United Right coalition had run separately. In such a case, PiS would win with 33.89 percent of votes, Poland 2050 would receive 21.38 percent, KO – 16.86 percent, Left – 9.66 percent, Confederation 8.89 percent, and PSL – 5.58 percent.

The two junior parties in the ruling block would fall below the parliamentary threshold if they were to run in the election on their own. Zbigniew Ziobro’s Solidarity Poland would receive 1.63 percent of votes and Jarosław Gowin’s Agreement – 0.95 percent.

The research was carried out by the Pollster Research Institute for “SE” on April 20, on a representative sample of 1,066 adult Poles.