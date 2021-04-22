Lower House deputy speaker visits frontline in eastern Ukraine

Deputy Speaker of the Sejm [Polish Parliament’s Lower House] Małgorzata Gosiewska is visiting Ukraine until the end of the week. On Wednesday, April 21, the Polish delegation, together with Lithuanian and Ukrainian parliamentarians, visited a Ukrainian army post in the town of Shyrokyne. On Friday, April 22, the delegation will arrive in the cities along the front line with troops supported by Russia.

The Polish Parliament reported about the visit of Małgorzata Gosiewska to Ukraine on social media

Kyiv: Deputy #Sejm Speaker is on a visit to #Ukraine organized in the Lublin Triangle format 🇵🇱🇱🇹🇺🇦 amidst the fast-changing situation in the region. At the Memorial Wall to the Fallen Defenders of 🇺🇦, @MMGosiewska expressed solidarity with Ukraine and condemned Russia's actions. pic.twitter.com/jrlRAIyw9i

— PLParliament (@PLParliament) April 20, 2021

The positions of the separatists from the posts of the Ukrainian government forces in Shyrokyne are about a kilometre away. As explained by the deputy commander of the united forces operations, General Eduard Moskalov, recently pro-Russian troops are dropping Russian mines using drones and sniper attacks are more frequent.

As he stressed, Russia is arming and directing the so-called separatists with the help of their officers.

Małgorzata Gosiewska pointed out that, as a result of shelling by the Russian forces, Shyrokyne has turned into ruins.

On Wednesday, the deputy speaker of the Sejm and the deputy chairmen of the parliaments of Ukraine and Lithuania issued a statement condemning Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine.