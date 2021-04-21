Risk of fake COVID-19 vaccines in official circulation ‘non-existent’: ministry

The “Wall Street Journal”, in an article published on Wednesday, wrote that Pfizer Inc. had identified, in Mexico and Poland, the first confirmed instances of its counterfeit versions of the COVID-19 vaccine and that this was the latest attempt by criminals to exploit the world-wide vaccination campaign.

“ll of the vaccines distributed within the framework of Poland’s National Vaccination Programme come directly from the producers and are certified,” the officials wrote on social media in response to media reports of counterfeit vaccines.







“The described practice reported in articles by foreign media is illegal and refers to acquisitions of vaccines from unproven sources,” the profile of the National Vaccination Programme wrote. It also points out that “In Poland, we have NOT recorded any types of these vaccines.”







“WSJ” added that “vials seized by authorities in separate investigations were tested by the company and confirmed to contain bogus vaccine … A substance inside vials in Poland was likely an anti-wrinkle treatment.”







Health Minister Adam Niedzielski stated during a press conference on Wednesday: “The risk of any counterfeit vaccine appearing in official circulation is practically non-existent… The entire logistics chain is built to ensure security, to not allow any counterfeit vaccine to emerge in official circulation.”