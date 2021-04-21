Society mood deteriorates in April: poll

As many as 74 percent of Poles are pessimistic about developments in Poland, which is an 8-percentage point rise compared to the situation in March, a survey by the Kantar pollster revealed on Wednesday.

In turn, 21 percent of the respondents were optimistic about the current situation.

Also 74 percent of those polled said Poland was in an economic crisis. Of this group, 40 percent believed the crisis was mild, 34 percent said that it was deep, 21 percent said the economy was developing well, while the remaining 5 percent could not say.

One-third of the respondents believed Poland’s material situation would remain unchanged over the next three years, while 17 percent expected an improvement and 45 percent a decline.

Furthermore, 46 percent of those polled spoke negatively about the labour market and only 4 percent claimed it was easy to find a good job in Poland.

Kantar ran the survey using the Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) method on April 9-14 on a representative group of 1,006 adult Poles.