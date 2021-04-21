COVID-19: EU gives up on extra doses of AstraZeneca, J&J vaccines

The European Union will not take up an extra 300 mln doses of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines that it has secured as options under binding contracts, a senior EU official told Reuters.

The decision is the latest sign Brussels is looking to distance itself from AstraZeneca amid simmering tensions after the manufacturer did not meet the delivery targets due to production problems.

It may also serve as further evidence the EU wants to sideline vaccines that have been linked with a very rare, but potentially fatal side effect – blood clots which occur when the platelet count is low.

The Union seems to have confidence that current suppliers – led by Pfizer/BioNTech – will deliver enough doses to inoculate at least 70 percent of the EU adult population by the end of the summer.

Inhabited by nearly 450 mln people, the EU has already ordered 600 mln Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines for this year. It has also bought 310 mln doses from Moderna to be delivered this year and has an option to buy another 150 mln doses in 2022. The bloc also has signed contracts with CureVac and Sanofi, but neither of them has completed clinical trials yet.