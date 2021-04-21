New shooting ranges to be financed by Defence Ministry

On Wednesday, representatives of the Defense Ministry and local governments signed contracts on co-financing the construction of six shooting ranges in the “Shooting range in a district” programme.

“The financial resources that the Defense Ministry will provide this year for the construction of shooting ranges amount to PLN 15 mln (EUR 3.3 mln),” Deputy Defense Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz said.

He announced the next edition of the programme to take place at the turn of July and August. “We want to get involved not only in the construction of outdoor shooting ranges; a programme is underway for the construction of virtual and pneumatic shooting ranges,” the minister stressed.

Mr Skurkiewicz added that over the last three years, the Defence Ministry has changed the approach to recruitment, and the army has grown in numbers and now – together with the Territorial Defence Force (WOT), it amounts to over 130,000 soldiers.

Director of the programme “Become a soldier” General Artur Dębczak emphasised that in two years the number of cadets in military-profile classes is to increase from 11,000 up to 30,000. He pointed out that the new shooting ranges are also an incentive to practice target shooting.

This year, the Defense Ministry has allocated PLN 15 mln (EUR 3.3 mln) for subsidies to these investments. For the co-financing of six facilities to which the contracts were signed on Wednesday apply – nearly PLN 8.5 mln (EUR 1.9 mln). The total cost of shooting ranges built by the local government will exceed PLN 18 mln (EUR 4 mln).

One of the conditions for co-financing is – apart from the usual use of the facility for 10 years – to provide availability of the shooting range for the training of students of military classes, pro-defense organisations and soldiers.