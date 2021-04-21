Final exams in accordance with planned dates: Education Minister

“This year’s Matura and eighth graders exams will be held in accordance with the scheduled dates, based on the examination requirements,” Przemysław Czarnek, the Education and Science Minister announced. He also announced that the same requirements will apply to exams conducted in 2022.

The minister also said that in 2022 there will not be a fourth subject included in the eighth-grade exam. He added that it will be introduced in 2024 at the earliest.

Mr Czarnek said that this year, due to the COVID-19 epidemic and the need to conduct remote education, the eighth-grade exam and the Matura exams (the final tests after completing high school) will be conducted on the basis of the examination requirements, and not on the basis of the requirements set out in the core curriculum, as in previous years.

Examination requirements constitute a narrowed catalog of requirements (by 20-30 percent depending on the subject) specified in the core curriculum for general education, which were the basis for conducting examinations in previous years.

The Minister also pointed out that there will not be a necessary credit threshold for the additional subject at an extended level in the maturity exams.

Vocational examinations will also be held without any interruption. No changes will be made to the examination requirements of vocational exams. Marzena Machałek, a deputy minister said that the board of directors of vocational schools did not recommend that anything should be changed in terms of the requirements for vocational exams, “because graduates enter the labor market and we expect specific skills from them.”