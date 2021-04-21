March sees highest ever dynamics of industrial production in Poland

Poland’s industrial production increased in March by 18.9 percent year on year, which translates into the highest dynamics of industrial production in the country’s history, Bank Pekao analysts wrote on Wednesday.

They estimated that the Polish GDP growth this year would amount to 4.5 percent.

According to Statistics Poland data from Wednesday, industrial production in March 2021 increased by 18.9 percent year on year, and compared to February, it increased by 18.6 percent.

In the opinion of Pekao analysts, such a significant boost was caused by a combination of three favourable factors. The first one was the low base from the previous year, related to the closure of factories all over Europe and a sharp decline in demand for industrial goods due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second factor was the more favourable calendar layout in April, mainly more free days on Easter, which was conducive to high production dynamics, while the third factor influencing the record production growth was “the excellent economic situation in the industry in the world” and “the unwavering demand for Polish industrial products,” especially for durable and intermediate consumer goods.

“The economic situation in the world, the promising progress in vaccination programmes heralding the unfreezing of the economy and the favourable sectoral structure of the Polish economy mean that we can expect high dynamics of economic activity in the coming months,” Pekao stated.

According to the analysts, this will bring a rotation of demand from industrial goods towards services, which should not affect the Polish industry in a negative way.