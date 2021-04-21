V4 parliament speakers back Czech Republic over Russia interference

Speakers of the parliaments of the Visegrad Group (V4) countries backed the position of the V4 foreign ministers on the issue of suspected Russia’s involvement in the 2014 ammunition depot explosion in Czech Republic, Elżbieta Witek, the Speaker of Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, announced on Wednesday.

“We know that intelligence activities also take place in our countries,” she added.

The speakers of both chambers of the Polish and Czech parliaments, as well as the speakers of the Slovak and Hungarian parliaments (in these countries, the parliament is unicameral), took part in the Wednesday V4 meeting. The talks focused on vaccination and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as cooperation in the field of modern technology and cybersecurity.

On Saturday, the Czech authorities announced that 18 Russian diplomats had been expelled from the country due to suspicions that Russian intelligence was involved in an explosion in an ammunition depot in 2014. The employees of the embassy of the Russian Federation were identified as officers of the Russian special services.

In a statement on Monday, the foreign ministers of the Visegrad Group states expressed their solidarity with the recent actions of the Czech Republic. “We condemn all actions that threaten the security of sovereign states and their citizens,” they stressed in the joint declaration.

The voices of support and solidarity with the Czech Republic also came from the US State Department and the European Commission.