Gdańsk statue to honour singing sensation Irena Jarocka

The internationally acclaimed singer spent her formative years in Gdańsk where she finished both secondary and high school before graduating from the city’s Faculty of Biology at the Teacher Training College and studying at the ‘Song Studio of Polish Radio and Television’.

A statue in honour of 70’s singing sensation Irena Jarocka is to be erected on the streets of Gdańsk where she grew up.

Designed by Maciej Jagodziński of Jagenmeer Sculpture Studio and expected to cost around 150,000PLN, the nine-metre tall statue will show the singer performing in a flowing white dress.

Beginning her stage career in Gdańsk’s Rudy Kot club, she quickly went on to performing international tours, becoming loved for her uplifting pop hits – many of which she could perform in eight languages – and winning awards both at home and internationally.

She also drew acclaim for her film talents, appearing in four movies and taking the lead in the 1976 hit ‘I am a butterfly, or a 40-year-old romance’.

After moving to the United States with her family in the 1990s, she continued to tour throughout Europe, and in 2010 duetted with Michael Bolton on her last album Break Free.

The singer died on January 21st 2012 of a brain tumour in Warsaw, and buried in the city’s Powązki cemetery.

Already having a square named after her in Gdańsk, Michał Sobolewski from the Irena Jarocka Foundation told TFN: “After meeting with the artist who won the competition our plan is to unveil the statue on August 6th this year, along with the new Irena Jarocka Song Festival in Teatr Leśny in Gdańsk.”