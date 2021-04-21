COVID-19: Vaccination promo campaign to launch in May: official

The Polish government will launch a major vaccine information campaign in May, encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Announcing the plan, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, emphasised the need to vaccinate the largest possible part of the adult population as quickly as possible.

“The experience so far shows that people over 70 years were the group most interested in vaccinations,” Mr Dworczyk told TVP Info, a public broadcaster. “We already have over 70 percent of people who were vaccinated and registered for vaccination on a specific date in this age group.

He added that around 54 percent of people aged 60-69 have now been vaccinated or have registered to be vaccinated.

“On the other hand, among 50-something people registration continues, here we see a little less determination, less interest,” said the minister.

On Tuesday, Mr Dworczyk presented a new vaccination registration schedule, whereby from April 26, the registration of people of two birth years will take place every day. From May 9, all adult Poles will have already been issued e-referrals for a vaccination.