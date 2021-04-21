Satellite images show concentration of Russian forces: WSJ

Satellite images show that Russia is concentrating its military forces, including combat planes, in Crimea and along the border with Ukraine to a greater extent than previously disclosed, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The photos from April 16, which the journal has seen, show Su-30 fighters at an air base in Crimea. These machines were not there at the end of March.

The images also show Russian units in Crimea include airborne troops, motorised and armored forces, attack helicopters, smoke generators, reconnaissance drones, jamming devices and a field hospital.

According to experts, these forces and the Su-34, Su-30, Su-2, Su-25 and Su-24 planes located elsewhere in the region, also shown in the photos, are increasing the pressure on Ukraine.

“They arranged the various elements of the air force that would be needed to gain an advantage on the battlefield and to directly support the ground forces,” assessed retired American general Philip Breedlove, who was the leading NATO force commander at the time when the Russians occupied Crimea, quoted by WSJ.

For several weeks there has been an unprecedented concentration of Russian forces in Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, and along the border with Ukraine. The number of armed incidents on the border line that separates Ukrainian soldiers in Donbas from separatists supported by Russia has also increased.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that Russia will soon have over 120,000 soldiers near the borders of Ukraine.

Moscow announced that troop concentration is part of exercises and combat readiness testing in response to NATO actions.