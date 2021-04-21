Ruling bloc member rules out coalition with opposition

"In this parliament, the only alternative to the United Right government is early elections," Jaroslaw Gowin, head of Agreement, told a Wednesday briefing.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

The leader of a more liberal junior partner in Poland’s ruling bloc has said that an early election would be the only alternative to the United Right government.

The once solid United Right, which is dominated by the Law and Justice party but also comprises the Agreement party and the conservative Solidary Poland party, has become riven with disagreement over the past few months.

This has caused speculation that the bloc could crumble, prompting either early elections or Law and Justice to soldier on alone in a minority government.

“In this parliament, the only alternative to the United Right government is early elections,” Jaroslaw Gowin, head of Agreement, told a Wednesday briefing.

Though his party has recently experienced rifts with Law and Justice, Gowin argued that only the United Right can currently ensure a stable parliamentary majority.

Asked if he would be ready to support an “opposition interim government,” he said that “arithmetic, but also values, are unambiguous.”

“Poland needs a coherent, efficient government with a stable parliamentary majority behind it. Such a stable majority… can be provided… only by the United Right camp,” Gowin said.

He added that he did not expect early elections and that the focus should now be on fighting the pandemic and restoring economic growth.

In his opinion, the United Right will be able to rule until 2023.