Western demand behind jump in Poland’s industrial output: expert

Demand from western EU members is behind the 18.9 percent annual growth in Poland’s industrial production in March, according to an expert with the Polish Economic Institute.

Poland’s industrial output rose by 18.9 percent year on year and by 18.6 percent month on month in March 2021, Statistics Poland (GUS) said on Wednesday.

In February annual growth was a mere 2.7 percent.

Robert Gniazdowski, from the Polish Economic Institute (PIE) said that March saw record demand for Polish goods and services from Western companies. “It ensures that industry will remain the flywheel of the economy.”

He also expects “very high industrial growth in the second quarter, despite logistical problems”, estimating that the annual increase in industrial output could even increase by as much as 40 percent in April.

“Companies surveyed by GUS also have a better view of the order backlog and are more optimistic about their own production for the year to come,” Gniazdowski said.

However, the double digit figures from March are a result of low base value in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic first hit the country, Gniazdowski added.

Furthermore, “record pressure on supply chains” is a risk, he warned. “It’s the consequence of a workforce shortage and the limited availability of commodities on the market.”