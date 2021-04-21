Poland reports 13,926 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, death toll at 740

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland recorded 13,926 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 740 deaths over the past 24h to Wednesday morning, against 9,246 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 30,706 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 31,938 recorded the day prior, including 3,265 patients on ventilators, against the total of 4,540 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 253,075 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,366,230 people have recovered.

In all, 9,210,419 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 2,341,716 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.