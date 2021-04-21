COVID-19: 13,926 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 13,926 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,718,493 including 288,790 still active. The number of active cases increased from 287,185 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 740 new fatalities, of which 201 were due to COVID-19 alone and 539 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 63,473.

According to the ministry, 253,075 people are quarantined and 2,366,230 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 288,790 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

A total of 9,210,419 people have been vaccinated so far, including 6,868,703 who have received one dose and 2,341,716 who have been inoculated twice.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 3,265 out of 4,540 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 143,597,722 coronavirus cases, 3,059,031 deaths and 122,004,101 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 32,536,470, India has the second most with 15,616,130 cases and Brazil third with 14,050,885.