Poland sends contingent to Nato mission in Turkey

The contingent will support Turkey with maritime patrols using Polish M28 'Bryza' aircraft.

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Nato has welcomed the deployment of a Polish military force to Turkey, saying it will help support the alliance’s operations.

The contingent will support Turkey with maritime patrols in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea and Black Sea using Polish M28 ‘Bryza’ aircraft. The mission will also cooperate with Nato maritime groups in the region.

A Nato spokesperson tweeted that the move “demonstrates Nato solidarity in action.”

“Maritime patrols will help increase the Alliance’s situational awareness in the region & enhance our shared security,” Oana Lungescu wrote on Twitter.

Nato allies agreed a package of support measures for Turkey in 2015 in order to assist it in reacting to an unstable security environment. Those measures include increasing the presence of AWACS observation aircraft in the region, intensified maritime patrols in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, intelligence, observation and reconnaissance activities and information exchange.