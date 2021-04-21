Poland’s accession to mission in Turkey proves solidarity: NATO spokeswoman

Poland has sent a contingent of troops to Turkey on Tuesday to support NATO’s efforts to bolster security in the south-east of the Alliance. A NATO spokeswoman stated that this demonstrates the solidarity of allied states.

According to NATO, the contingent will support Turkey through maritime patrols in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea with the use of the Polish M28 ‘Bryza’ aircrafts. Polish troops will also cooperate with NATO naval groups in the region.

NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu welcomed the move. “Maritime patrols will help increase the Alliance’s situational awareness in the region and enhance our shared security,” she wrote on social media, adding that “this long-standing deployment demonstrates NATO solidarity in action.”

The Polish Ministry of Defense also referred to this move on social media.

Allies agreed on a package of support measures for Turkey in 2015 to help the country respond to an unstable security environment. The measures include the increased presence of AWACS observation aircrafts in the region, increased maritime patrols in the Eastern Mediterranean, intelligence, observation and reconnaissance activities, and exchange of information.