President Duda will strive for joint NATO position regarding Ukraine: official

“President Andrzej Duda will strive for a joint NATO position regarding Ukraine, and if necessary, we will support decisive action that will prevent Russia from escalating the crisis,” Paweł Soloch, head of the National Security Bureau (BBN), said after talking to his Ukrainian the counterpart Oleksiy Danilov.

The topic of Tuesday’s conversation was the situation in Ukraine in the context of the concentration of Russian forces on its border.

“I assured my interlocutor that Poland would support Kiev, as evidenced by the recent visit of the foreign minister, and we will also strive to maintain sanctions against Russia,” Mr. Soloch said.

He also added that the Polish side also presented the case of the expulsion of three Russian diplomats from Poland as part of solidarity with the United States and offered assurances of support, under the Visegrad Group, for the Czechs, who ordered 18 employees of the Russian embassy to leave the country.

“Ukraine does not rule out that Russia’s demonstration of force may at any moment turn into a direct attack, which may be aimed, among other things, at gaining access to sources of water that Crimea lacks,” Mr Soloch reported.

He emphasised that Ukraine wanted the support of the international community, especially NATO and the EU, as well as individual states.

“The most important ally here is of course the United States, but my interlocutor also emphasised the role of Poland,” the BBN head said.

“We will strive to ensure that Ukraine remains the leading topic in NATO,” he stressed.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russia will soon concentrate over 120,000 soldiers at the borders of Ukraine. The country’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, called on the West to impose new economic sanctions on Russia.