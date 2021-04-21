EU Parliament and Council agree emission reduction target

A preliminary agreement between the negotiators of the European Parliament and EU Council on a climate package has been established.

The agreement includes a further reduction in net greenhouse gas emissions from 40 to at least 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990.

The arrangements have to be accepted by the member states and MEPs in the plenary session to become effective.

The agreement also proposes 2050 as the target for the EU to achieve its goal of climate neutrality.

Negotiators also agreed that the European Commission will work with economic sectors that choose to prepare indicative voluntary action plans to achieve the EU’s 2050 climate neutrality target. The Commission will monitor the development of such plans and facilitate dialogue at EU level.

“We are very happy with the provisional deal reached today. The European climate law is “the law of laws” that sets the frame for the EU’s climate-related legislation for the 30 years to come. The EU is strongly committed to becoming climate neutral by 2050 and today we can be proud to have set in stone an ambitious climate goal that can get everyone’s support,” commented Portugal’s Minister for Environment and Climate Action, Joao Pedro Matos Fernandes.

“With this agreement we send a strong signal to the world – right ahead of the Leader’s Climate Summit on 22 April – and pave the way for the Commission to propose its “fit-for-55” climate package in June,” he added.

The climate law proposal presented by the European Commission earlier this year is an element of the European Green Deal, the flagship program of the present Commission, which is to make the European Union climate neutral by 2050. Portugal holds the presidency of the EU during the first half of 2021 and pro-environmental actions are one of its priorities.