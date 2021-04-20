Regulation on administration of spare COVID-19 vaccines in force

A regulation regarding the cases of not administering the COVID-19 vaccine to a person was published in the Journal of Laws on Tuesday evening. It was decided that in such a situation, another adult, regardless of age and vaccination group, may receive it.

The head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister and the government’s plenipotentiary for the National Vaccination Programme, Michał Dworczyk, stated that the solution was related to the current stage of the project.

The new, amended regulation on the establishment of certain restrictions, orders and bans in connection with the occurrence of a pandemic state includes a provision according to which “in the event of a risk of not using the vaccine, vaccination of persons other than those referred to in paragraph 1, who are 18 years of age, shall be allowed.”