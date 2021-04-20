Par-king lot of baloney in royal city of Kraków

Once a seat of the Polish kings and nowadays a pearl in the crown of Polish cultural landmarks, the royal city of Kraków in the southern part of the country has been ridden with a puzzling plague of parking signs and some citizens are not really happy about their omnipresence.

As important as communication clarity in the art of urban planning may be, the palisade of parking signs right under the walls of the Wawel Royal Castle, one of the most recognised landmarks of the city, comes across as an error on the side of diligence.

“The chaos’s been rampant ever since they put these signs here,” a citizen of Kraków assessed.

But not only the pavements under the Wawel proved a fertile ground for the parking signs. A similar multitude of poles sprung out at the Żabiniec residential area. “It’s not funny anymore, it’s preposterous. They blot the surroundings while not contributing anything new to the lives of inhabitants,” the head of the Prądnik Biały neighbourhood council said.

Will the signs bring anything good to the everyday existence of Kraków or will they turn out just a nuisance? Time will show.