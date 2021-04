In the final match, Bieńkowski (R) lost to Russian Zagir Shakiev (L).

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland’s Krzysztof Bieńkowski won a silver medal in men’s freestyle 65 kg on Tuesday at the WrestleWarsaw European Championship held in the Polish capital.

In the final match, he lost to Russian Zagir Shakiev.

The tournament has brought 444 athletes from 37 countries to Poland to compete for continental gold, including 156 freestyle competitors and 111 women’s wrestlers.