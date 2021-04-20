Justice Ministry claims ‘double standards’ over CJEU ruling on Malta

The Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) ruled that politicians in Malta can appoint judges and that it is congruent with the EU law, Poland’s Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta said on Tuesday, adding that in the wake of judiciary reforms in Poland “judges themselves have a decisive say on the nomination of judges.”

Poland’s Ministry of Justice called a European Court of Justice ruling evidence of double standards after it judged in the case of Malta that senior government leaders can appoint judges without contravening EU law.

The case on which the CJEU ruled on Tuesday concerned the situation in Malta, where constitutional rules entitle the prime minister to recommend to the presidential candidates for the position of judge. In practice, the head of government has decisive powers in the appointment of judges. At the same time, candidates must fulfil specified conditions, also defined by the constitution, and due to an amendment in 2016, a commission for the appointment of judges was set up, which is entrusted with assessing candidates and presenting an opinion to the prime minister. The CJEU ruled that EU rules do not preclude national legislation, such as the rules binding in Malta.

“The European Court of Justice (CJEU) has ruled that a prime minister or justice minister can appoint judges and not break EU law,” a Ministry of Justice press release quoted Mr Kaleta as saying. “The court’s ruling is evidence of the application of double standards by the EU and an admission that legal variety rests with Poland. The EU has no remit to interfere in the functioning of courts in the member states.”

“So many years of saying how reportedly Poland is witnessing a politicisation of the [judge appointment] process in an unacceptable way and suddenly the CJEU comes up with an approach glaringly different from that of the Polish government… But today, the CJEU ruled that politicians [in Malta] can appoint judges and according to the CJEU it’s congruent with the EU law,” the official said.

“We never planned such reforms in the first place, that is, reforms that would authorise PM Mateusz Morawiecki to appoint judges like the Maltese PM,” Mr Kaleta reflected and added that if “we talk about all EU member states being equal, then this case should completely close the discussion about reforms to the judicial system in Poland.”

Warsaw and Brussels have crossed swords over the Polish government’s overhaul of the judiciary. The European Commission has taken Poland to the CJEU over what it claims to be a politicisation of the judicial system that has undermined the independence of judges.

The CJEU ruled on Tuesday that EU law cannot question the right of a prime minister to decide who can be appointed to the position of judge. In the court’s opinion, such a decision cannot be negated even if the community of judges opposes it, the press release explained.

The ruling was issued in the case of Malta, not Poland, the press release continued, going on to state that this was of no importance as the ruling permitted politicians to appoint judges, and that this was in line with EU law. In Poland the system of selecting judges is different but, Mr Kaleta said, the case of Malta highlights the hypocrisy of EU institutions with regard to Poland.

The ministry communique accused the EU of double standards and said Poland was attacked for the Sejm (lower house of parliament) selecting members of the National Judiciary Council (KRS) and that it did not matter to the EU that a similar system operates in Spain.

Deputy Minister Kaleta said the EU’s dispute over the Polish judiciary lacks legal basis and represents only a political attack on Poland.

Earlier, Mr Kaleta said that following Poland’s judicial overhaul “judges themselves have a definite influence on the appointment of candidates for judge.”