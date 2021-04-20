Glass monument commemorates Ringelblum Archive discovery

A glass monument in honour of Emanuel Ringelblum and those who helped him gather unique wartime underground archives documenting the life and death of Jews in the ghetto was unveiled on the 78th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

The construction is illuminated, and in the centre there is a plate with information about the Ringelblum Archive.

The collection is an invaluable source of knowledge about the life and death of Jews in the capital in the time of war. 75 years ago, in the basement of the former school at Nowolipki street, chests and milk cans were found with thousands of letters, drawings and documents from the Warsaw Ghetto hidden inside.

The monument was created thanks to the initiative of the Stacja Muranów local association.

“Thanks to the work of Ringelblum and his associates from the Oneg Shabbat organization, today we can find out what the life of an average inhabitant of the Warsaw Ghetto was like,” Łukasz Prokop from Stacja Muranów said.