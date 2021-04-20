Top national parks warn of grass burning on Biebrza fire anniversary

On the first anniversary of the outbreak of the largest fire in history in the Biebrza National Park in north-east Poland, Polish national parks joined forces in an appeal: “Stop the fire and grass burning!”

The “Bory Tucholskie” National Park in north-west Poland highlighted that spring is the period when the most grass burning, which is the cause of many fires, are observed in Poland.

In the appeal posted on its website, the Biebrza National Park emphasised that ”every year fires ravage Poland, which ranks the infamous 3rd in the EU, after Portugal and Spain.”

The giant fire broke out on April 19, 2020, sweeping through over 5,500 hectares of marshy meadows and forests. The element destroyed the brood of birds, burned small animals and threatened the safety of people.

For a week, about 1,500 professional firefighters and volunteers, supported by Territorial Defense Forces, sappers and park rangers fought the fire. The planes and helicopters of the State Forests, the police and the Border Guard took part in extinguishing the flames.

Throughout the course of the investigation,it was indicated that the cause of the fire was most likely the deliberate setting of the fire in several places. However, the perpetrators could not be identified. For this reason the proceedings were discontinued.

Nevertheless, nature seems to have recovered quite well. Biebrza National Park informed that the environmental losses are “not as serious as expected.” The area has turned green once again and does not resemble the place that was burned a year ago.

Biebrza National Park is the largest national park in Poland. It encompasses 59,000 hectares and provides shelter for many rare species, especially wetland birds and elk.