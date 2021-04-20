Poland’s former football star named Uefa deputy head

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Zbigniew Boniek, one of the most famous names in Polish football, has been named vice-president of the Union of European Football Associations (Uefa) and was also re-elected to the football organisation’s executive committee.

The news was announced by the Polish Football Association’s (PZPN) secretary general, Maciej Sawicki.

“PZPN President Zbigniew Boniek has been named Uefa vice-president for a four-year term!” Sawicki wrote on Twitter. “It is a reflection of the appreciation of his work as a member of the Uefa Executive Committee and PZPN president.”

Boniek has sat on Uefa’s executive committee since 2017 and has been re-elected for a four-year term at the organization, which is based in Montreux, Switzerland.

He is the second Pole to sit on the committee, after Leszek Rylski, who also served two terms in 1956-64 and 1966-68.

Established in 1954, Uefa consists of 55 national association members.