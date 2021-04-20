Polish agri-food exports strong despite Covid-19 pandemic – minister

Grzegorz Puda stated that there had been a 7-percent increase in the value of exports last year compared to 2019.

Andrzej Grygiel/PAP

Agri-food exports have increased despite the pandemic, Poland’s agriculture minister said on Tuesday during an online debate which inaugurated the 7th edition of the WorldFood Poland trade show.

Grzegorz Puda stated that there had been a 7-percent increase in the value of exports last year compared to 2019.

He pointed out in a press statement: “In 2020, exports of agri-food products from Poland reached a record level of EUR 34 billion, which was EUR 2.2 billion more than in the previous year.”

Puda also added that there was a positive balance in the trade of agri-food products and that in 2020 it had reached the level of EUR 11.7 billion, which was an increase of more than 11 percent year on year.

“The share of agri-food exports in Polish exports increased last year, which means that, in general, food sales are increasingly important in the turnover of Polish foreign trade. Polish exporters have proven that they are able to meet the highest requirements set by their foreign trade partners,” the minister said.