New registration schedule for Covid-19 vaccinations presented

Marcin Obara/PAP

From May 9, all Poles over the age of 18 should be able to register for the vaccination, the head of the PM’s Office has said.

Michal Dworczyk, who is also the government commissioner in charge of the national vaccination programme, presented a new schedule for vaccination registration on Tuesday and announced that on April 28, registration would be launched for people in the 30-39 age group who had earlier reported their willingness to be vaccinated.

“That is over 400,000 people,” he said.

“On May 4, we will start the registration of people between the ages of 18 and 29. These are also people who completed a vaccination application form between January and March,” added Dworczyk. As he pointed out, this concerned 340,000 people.

“As of Monday, we’ll be speeding things up. From Monday, we’ll be starting the registration of two age groups each day,” the commissioner said.