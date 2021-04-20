Poland ranks 3rd in global anxiety index ranking: Deloitte

Poland is among the top three countries with the highest level of concerns about the pandemic, ranking third behind India and Chile, shows a study published by the Deloitte consulting firm on Tuesday.

The “Global State of the Consumer Tracker” study reveals that in Poland, the anxiety index grew from the level of -1 percent at the end of February to 13 percent in the last days of Q1 2021. According to Deloitte, this is the highest spike in anxiety, over the course of a month, among all the countries surveyed in Europe.

According to the survey, the percentage of people who admit that they are worried about the condition of their health has increased from 61 percent to 63 percent, and 79 percent of those polled in Poland are concerned about the health of loved ones.

The consulting company points out that Poles are at the forefront of countries when it comes to the highest level of concern for their own health and that of family members.