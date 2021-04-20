Poland may face 4th pandemic wave warns minister

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland will probably face a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections due to new mutations of the coronavirus, the health minister has said.

Adam Niedzielski stated that the current third wave of the pandemic had been caused by a British mutation of the coronavirus, and warned that further mutations could be resistant to the currently available vaccines.

“We are in danger (of a 4th pandemic wave – PAP), not because of what is now covered by inoculation, but due to a new mutation… It is probable that such a sudden mutation will appear. If it proves to be beyond the protection offered by vaccination, this could bring on a new infection wave,” Niedzielski told private radio station Radio Zet.

He added that a failure of the virus to mutate further would probably result in a falling infection rate.

Niedzielski said that the British variant of the coronavirus is still dominant in Poland, and accounts for over 94 percent of all currently tested types.