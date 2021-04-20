Poland reports 9,246 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, death toll at 601

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland recorded 9,246 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 601 deaths over the past 24hrs to Tuesday morning, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 31,938 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 31,612 recorded the day prior, including 3,287 patients on ventilators, against the total of 4,536 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 262,571 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,354,978 people have recovered.

In all, 9,006,539 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 2,307,284 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.