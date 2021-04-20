COVID-19: Regional easing of restrictions is being considered: HM spokesman

“A regional easing of the restrictions is under consideration,” spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Wojciech Andrusiewicz, announced on Tuesday. He noted that both the number of infections and the occupancy of hospital beds and ventilators would be taken into account.

At a press briefing, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health was asked if easing the restrictions sooner in voivodeships with the lowest number of infections would be possible.

Mr Andrusiewicz also announced that the Minister of Health, Adam Niedzielski, after the meeting with the voivodes, prepared recommendations for the meeting of the Government Crisis Management Team scheduled for Wednesday.

“This regional variant [of easing the restrictions] is under consideration,” he admitted, adding that both the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants and the occupancy of hospital beds and ventilators would be taken into account before making the decision.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health also reiterated that safety rules should be followed during the upcoming May weekend.