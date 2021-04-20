Poland to receive fewer AstraZeneca vaccines than expected this week

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Only 67,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive in Poland this week, instead of the expected 268,000, the head of the government’s Strategic Reserves Agency has told PAP.

Michal Kuczmierowski said that a large shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines expected to arrive in Poland this week had been significantly reduced.

The official went on to say that according to the latest information, Poland would receive 67,000 vaccines, instead of 268,000. He added: “We are taking into consideration various scenarios and making adjustments to the vaccination schedule so that it safely coincides with supplies.”

On Monday morning, 873,000 Pfizer vaccines and 216,000 AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Poland.