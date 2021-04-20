He should remain silent: official on former PM’s statement

“On this matter, Donald Tusk should remain silent,” deputy spokesman for the Law and Justice (PiS) – senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition – Radosław Fogiel said, referring to the words of the former Prime Minister regarding the “State of Danger” film, dedicated to the Smolensk air disaster, broadcast by the Polish public broadcaster TVP. Donald Tusk stated that PiS was organising a “national instigating campaign”.

In the “State of Danger” by Ewa Stankiewicz, photographs from the Moscow mortuary, where the bodies of the disaster victims were laid, were presented to the public for the first time.

They depict, among others, the then Minister of Health in Donald Tusk’s government, Ewa Kopacz, standing in the company of two smiling employees of the Russian mortuary. On the left side of the photo, there is a sack on a cart that looks like those used to transport human bodies. .

Photos published by Ms Stankiewicz found their way to the Internet and were met by, among others, criticism from PiS politicians.

Poland’s main opposition party Civic Platform (which was in power at the time of the disaster), stood in defense of the former Prime Minister and former Health Minister. “When Ewa Kopacz was helping the families of the victims in the most difficult situations, PiS organised the “national instigating campaign” out of safe hiding. And it is still the case today,” former Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on social media.

“Donald Tusk should remain silent on this matter… I understand the loyalty and defense of Ewa Kopacz, but I also do not want to bully her,” Radosław Fogiel commented on Mr Tusk’s statement.

In his opinion, taking photos in the mortuary a few days after the disaster is “perplexing”. “This is a mortuary, where fragments of bodies were mistaken, where… cigarette butts were sewed into the corpses. This is… a screaming accusation that the then Polish state was not held accountable for,” Radosław Fogiel stressed.

On April 10, 2010, the Polish presidential plane crashed in Smolensk, Russia, killing everyone on board, including President Lech Kaczyński, the First Lady Maria Kaczyńska, and top officials.