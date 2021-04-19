Belarusian court orders closure of Polish school in Brest

Tensions between Poland and Belarus continue to grow as the top Belarusian court ruled that Polish Social Scout School in Brest, Belarus, named after Romuald Traugutt, will be liquidated. The court’s decision is not final and may be appealed against.

The court’s decision follows a prosecutors’ motion calling for the closure of the school in view of an alleged “serious breach of the legislation which has caused damage to the state and social interests.”

Anna Paniszewa, the school’s principal, has remained in custody since March 12, after the prosecutor’s office in Brest launched a criminal case against the local Polish activist.

The case concerns alleged “rehabilitation of Nazism” and “inciting national and religious feuds.”

Warsaw and Minsk ties deteriorated after the Belarusian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, started to use anti-Polish rhetoric amid domestic protests against last August’s presidential election that Mr Lukashenko claims he has won, but the opposition says was rigged.

The country’s head of the state has resorted to repression against the Polish minority in Belarus and several notable Polish activists have been arrested.

According to the prosecutor’s office in Belarus, an “illegal mass event” had been organised on the premises of the Polish school during which speakers praised Romuald Rajs “Bury” who is responsible for raids on Belarusian villages in 1946 and the killing of civilians, including women and children.

The organisers and the Polish side categorically deny such allegations. However, they do confirm that on February 28, events commemorating the so-called Indomitable Soldiers, the underground partisans who fought the communist regime in Poland after WWII, were organised on the occasion of the Indomitable Soldiers’ Day.

In March, Belarus expelled a Polish consul for taking part in the ceremony. The diplomatic row culminated last month in the tit-for-tat expulsion of three Polish diplomats from Belarus and three Belarusian diplomats from Poland.