V4 in solidarity with Czech Republic over alleged Russian interference

In a joint statement, Foreign Ministers of the Visegrad Group (V4) member states condemned “all actions that threaten the security of sovereign states and their citizens,” following recent accusations over the suspected Russian involvement in a 2014 ammunition depot explosion in the Czech Republic, which resulted in two fatalities.

Czech Republic notifies allies about suspected Russian involvement in 2014 blast

“We are ready to further strengthen our resilience against subversion. We will do so both at the national level and in cooperation with our NATO allies, as well as within the European Union,” the statement reads.

Foreign Ministers of Poland, Slovakia and Hungary expressed their “solidarity with the recent actions taken by the Czech Republic, our close partner, ally and neighbour.”

On Sunday, the Czech Republic reported it had informed NATO and EU allies about suspected Russian involvement in a 2014 ammunition depot explosion.

The authorities in Prague expelled a total of 18 members of staff from the Russian embassy on Saturday over the issue and said investigations had linked Russian intelligence to the explosion, which killed two people.