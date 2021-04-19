US jet fighters arrive in Poland

Several dozen F-15s and F-16s airplanes landed in Poland today,” Mariusz Błaszczak, Poland’s Defence Minister announced on Monday.

“@US_EUCOM (American military command in Europe) is practicing rapid air force deployment in Europe using, among others, Polish air bases,” Mr. Blaszczak wrote on social media.

The US jets arrived in Poland as part of another shift in the joint Aviation Detachment training programme. The mission of the Aviation Detachment is to strengthen cooperation between key NATO allies through regular joint training exercises and rotational deployment of US military aircraft.

This time around, US pilots stationed at Łask and Krzesiny air bases (central and western Poland respectively) are to train in direct cooperation with Poland’s land forces.

Dzisiaj do 🇵🇱 przyleciało kilkadziesiąt 🇺🇸 samolotów #F15 i #F16. @US_EUCOM ćwiczy szybki przerzut sił powietrznych w Europie z wykorzystaniem m. in. polskich lotnisk. Wspólnie ćwicząc, wzmacniamy bezpieczeństwo naszego regionu #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/MWrIzRswhG

— Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) April 19, 2021